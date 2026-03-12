LPG Crisis: Govt Says ‘No Need to Panic’ As Gas Companies Procure LNG Cargos From New Sources

India’s Oil Ministry has assured households that there is “no need to panic” over LPG supplies, stating that government measures have increased domestic LPG production by 25%. The ministry said the normal delivery cycle for household LPG cylinders remains around 2.5 days. Officials also confirmed that crude oil is now being sourced through alternative routes bypassing the Strait of Hormuz, ensuring supplies remain stable. However, restaurants and hotels in cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata have reported supply disruptions for the third straight day, forcing some eateries to cut menus.