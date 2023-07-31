LPG Import Duty To Be Increased; Will Cylinder Prices Increase Again? | Watch

Updated: 31 Jul 2023, 06:19 PM IST

Modi government wants to increase the import duty ... moreModi government wants to increase the import duty on LPG, propane and butane. Today the finance minister will move a resolution in parliament, through it, the govt seeks to increase import duty on liquified petroleum gas, propane and butane. But why does the government want to increase the import duty? What impact will it have on LPG cylinder prices? Watch the full video to find out.