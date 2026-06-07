LPG Price Hiked by ₹29 Across India | Govt Says Cooking Gas Still Cheapest Among Major Nations

Domestic LPG cylinder prices have been increased by ₹29 across India, taking the price of a 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi to ₹942. The hike impacts millions of households, even as the government argues that cooking gas in India remains among the cheapest in the world. Citing data from the Petroleum Ministry, the Centre compared LPG prices in India with countries including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Canada and the United States. Watch for a detailed breakdown of the latest LPG price revision, city-wise rates and the government's affordability claim.