Macron, Lula, Pichai, Altman: These Global & Tech Leaders Are Attending AI Impact Summit In Delhi
India AI Impact Summit 2026: Global Leaders Converge in New Delhi (16–20 Feb)! Anchored in People, Planet & Progress, PM Modi hosts world leaders including Presidents/PMs from France (Macron), Brazil (Lula), Spain (Sánchez), UAE Crown Prince, Switzerland, Netherlands, Serbia, Sri Lanka & more—plus 45+ ministerial delegations & UN Secretary-General. High-level talks on AI’s future, innovation & global cooperation. Landmark event shaping India’s AI leadership!