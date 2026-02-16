Subscribe

Macron, Lula, Pichai, Altman: These Global & Tech Leaders Are Attending AI Impact Summit In Delhi

India AI Impact Summit 2026: Global Leaders Converge in New Delhi (16–20 Feb)! Anchored in People, Planet & Progress, PM Modi hosts world leaders including Presidents/PMs from France (Macron), Brazil (Lula), Spain (Sánchez), UAE Crown Prince, Switzerland, Netherlands, Serbia, Sri Lanka & more—plus 45+ ministerial delegations & UN Secretary-General. High-level talks on AI’s future, innovation & global cooperation. Landmark event shaping India’s AI leadership!

Livemint
Published16 Feb 2026, 11:27 PM IST
Advertisement
Macron, Altman: These Global & Tech Leaders Are Attending AI Impact Summit
AI Quick Read
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsVideosMacron, Lula, Pichai, Altman: These Global & Tech Leaders Are Attending AI Impact Summit In Delhi
Read Next Story