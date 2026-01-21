English
Business News/ Videos / Macron To Greenland: Best Of Donald Trump's FIERY Speech At WEF In Devos | WATCH

Macron To Greenland: Best Of Donald Trump's FIERY Speech At WEF In Devos | WATCH

Updated: 21 Jan 2026, 10:52 pm IST Livemint

Trump Rules Out Force on Greenland but Demands Control! At Davos, US President says “I don’t want to use force” for acquisition, calls it a “small ask” over a “piece of ice” vital for world protection. Slams Denmark as “ungrateful,” insists only America can secure it - no other nation qualifies. Repeatedly calls Greenland “Iceland” by mistake. NATO allies warn of alliance risks; Denmark & Greenland push back. Transatlantic ties strain as Trump chastises Europe. The US President also makes fun of Emmanuel Macron's sunglass look and reveals details about his tariff talks with the French President.

 
