Macron Under Siege! France Erupts as Students, Workers and Yellow Vests Rise

France is bracing for new nationwide demonstrations as student unions, trade groups, and the Yellow Vest movement unite to protest soaring living costs, energy bills, and public budget cuts. Following last week's intense clashes—which saw nationwide curfews, widespread looting, and over 2,500 arrests—authorities are heavily reinforcing security across Paris and key major cities. Demonstrators are demanding immediate government action on inflation, higher wages, and improved public services. Meanwhile, President Emmanuel Macron has strongly condemned the recent chaos, placing the blame on extremist ultra-left factions while maintaining a zero-tolerance policy on violence.