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Macron’s France Bets BIG On AI Soldiers To Fend Off Russian Threat | Explained

France has unveiled Project Pendragon — an ambitious plan to deploy AI-powered robotic combat units, including coordinated drone swarms and ground robots, controlled by small soldier teams as early as 2027. The project aims to reduce human risk on battlefields while leveraging AI for complex operations. It comes as NATO analyses lessons from the Ukraine war and counters Russia’s growing drone capabilities. Could this redefine modern warfare?

Livemint
Published5 Jul 2026, 05:30 PM IST
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Macron’s France Bets BIG On AI Soldiers To Fend Off Russian Threat
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