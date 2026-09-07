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'Made In India, Built In France': PM Modi Hails India-France Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India-France relations have reached new heights, and this strategic partnership is particularly special because it rests on the solid foundation of long-standing cultural and political ties.

Livemint
Published7 Sep 2026, 04:43 PM IST
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'Made In India, Built In France': PM Modi Hails India-France Ties
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