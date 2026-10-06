Made-in-India passenger planes soon, says aviation minister

Civil Aviation Minister RamMohan Naidu has said India is set to begin manufacturing indigenous passenger aircraft within the next two years. The announcement marks a significant step towards self-reliance in civil aviation manufacturing. The minister’s statement highlights the government’s push to develop and produce passenger aircraft domestically, reducing dependence on foreign suppliers and strengthening the country’s aerospace capabilities.
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