English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Fri Jan 02 2026 15:55:47
  1. ITC share price
  2. 350.15 -3.79%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 182.85 0.55%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 352.00 4.67%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 2,195.10 -1.04%
  1. Bharat Electronics share price
  2. 403.10 1.36%
Business News/ Videos / Maduro's FIRST Comments After U.S. Capture, Greets DEA Agents 'Happy New Year' In Handcuffs

Maduro's FIRST Comments After U.S. Capture, Greets DEA Agents 'Happy New Year' In Handcuffs

Updated: 04 Jan 2026, 07:06 pm IST Livemint

U.S. President Donald Trump has released the first images and remarks following the detention of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro after American strikes on Venezuela. Video and social media posts show Maduro arriving at a U.S. detention facility in New York, where he was later indicted on drugs and weapons charges. Washington has framed the operation as part of a wider law-enforcement and security push, while Caracas has declared a national emergency and denounced the action as military aggression. Watch.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue