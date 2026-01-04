Hello User
Business News/ Videos / Maduro's FIRST Comments After U.S. Capture, Greets DEA Agents 'Happy New Year' In Handcuffs

Updated: 04 Jan 2026, 07:06 pm IST Livemint

U.S. President Donald Trump has released the first images and remarks following the detention of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro after American strikes on Venezuela. Video and social media posts show Maduro arriving at a U.S. detention facility in New York, where he was later indicted on drugs and weapons charges. Washington has framed the operation as part of a wider law-enforcement and security push, while Caracas has declared a national emergency and denounced the action as military aggression. Watch.