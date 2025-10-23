English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Tue Oct 21 2025 15:04:54
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,007.30 0.40%
  1. State Bank of India share price
  2. 908.10 0.14%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 172.80 0.52%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,465.15 -0.11%
  1. Tata Motors Passenger Vhcls share price
  2. 401.90 0.55%
Business News/ Videos / MAGA Rage Over Diwali: Hindu Festival Branded 'Un-American,' 'Demonic' Despite Trump’s Celebration

MAGA Rage Over Diwali: Hindu Festival Branded 'Un-American,' 'Demonic' Despite Trump’s Celebration

Updated: 23 Oct 2025, 12:36 am IST Livemint

A surge of hate-filled comments has erupted online during this year’s Diwali celebration in the United States, targeting those who observe the Hindu Festival of Lights. Despite official recognition in several states and even a Diwali event in the Oval Office, some members of the MAGA community branded the festival “un-American” and “demonic,” demanding celebrants leave the country. Key figures, including FBI Director Kash Patel and former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, were among those hit with slurs and calls for deportation after sharing Diwali greetings. Watch.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue