A surge of hate-filled comments has erupted online during this year’s Diwali celebration in the United States, targeting those who observe the Hindu Festival of Lights. Despite official recognition in several states and even a Diwali event in the Oval Office, some members of the MAGA community branded the festival “un-American” and “demonic,” demanding celebrants leave the country. Key figures, including FBI Director Kash Patel and former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, were among those hit with slurs and calls for deportation after sharing Diwali greetings. Watch.
