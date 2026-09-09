Maha CM #devendrafadnavis Highlights Importance of #AI On #Finance

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, speaking at the Global Fintech Fest, highlighted this year’s theme centred on three transformative technologies — Agentic AI, tokenisation and quantum computing. He emphasised that while technology has never lacked potential, the real challenge is converting that potential into meaningful impact for people. Fadnavis pointed to UPI as India’s standout example, noting that the system is sophisticated enough for the world’s largest institutions yet simple enough for a vegetable vendor on the street. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d