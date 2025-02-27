Mahakumbh 2025 | Mahakumbh Ground Report | Mahakumbh Commerce | Kumbh 2025 | Mahakumbh Impact on Economy | Prayagraj Business Updates | Mint Deep Drive In this special ground report Abhinav Trivedi, Deputy Editor, Mint, Travels to Kumbh in prayagraj and explores the commerce and economy of Kumbh. How two contrasting business worlds converged to make money and serve people. From travel to food to stays at hotels, resorts and dormitories. How did people manage their way around the mela for 45 days? How did VIP Movement restricted commerce and who benefited on the ground. How small vendors made money? How big business vendors made money? Also, a section on overprofiteering at Kumbh. Is it hyped or is it real? #kumbh #mahakumbh #mahakumbh2025 #mahashivratri #mahashivaratri #hindu #hinduism #prayagraj #abhinavtrivedi #swami #sadhu #saadhu #puja #pooja #krishna #shiv #harharmahadev #news #commerce #economy #narendramodi #up #uttarpradesh #yogiadityanath #kumbhmela #kumbhmela #kumbhmelaprayagraj #kumbh2025 #sangam #sanatandharma #sanatan #shankar #bholenath #bhole #kedarnath #badrinath #vishnu #brahma #mahesh #vip #politics mahakumbh 2025,mahakumbh,mahakumbh business ideas,mahakumbh business,mahakumbh mela,mahakumbh mela business idea,business news,mahakumbh mela 2025,business in mahakumbh,business,mahakumbh 2025 business,mahakumbh business 2025,mahakumbh business plan,mahakumbh business idea,chai business in mahakumbh,business in mahakumbh mela,mahakumbh mela business tip,new business mahakumbh mela,mahakumbh business ideas 2025,mahakumbh mela business ideas
