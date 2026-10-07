Maharashtra Sets Deadline For Ola, Uber And Rapido To Go Fully Electric | Details

The Maharashtra government has directed the State Transport Department and RTOs to enforce a phased transition to fully electric bike taxi fleets. Aggregators operating petrol-powered bike taxis have six months to comply. Operators who have applied for provisional licences under the Maharashtra Bike Taxi Rules 2025 get nine months in total. The decision follows the revocation of licences earlier and the Cabinet’s rejection of both an industry request for an extension until 2030 and a proposed 50:50 petrol-electric mix.