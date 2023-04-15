Mahindra Rise, fall and Rise again | Mint Explains | Mint

Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 08:48 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra, one of India's largest conglomerates, has been a major player in the automobile industry for over three decades. Mint Explains how the company transformed from producing Willys Jeeps to becoming a global empire, facing challenges in the 1990s and overcoming them through R&D investments and strategic alliances. The introduction of successful models like the Scorpio and Bolero solidified Mahindra's position in the market, and the company has since expanded into other sectors and established an international presence in over 70 countries. Mahindra's success is attributed to its ability to adapt to changing market conditions and invest in cutting-edge technology.