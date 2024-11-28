Explore
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Thu Nov 28 2024 14:03:43
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,134.30 -1.39%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 839.90 0.68%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 788.75 0.56%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 144.60 0.07%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,280.45 -0.96%
Business News/ Videos / Mahindra's Game-Changer? XEV 9e & BE 6e Electric SUVs Unveiled | Complete Details Here

Mahindra's Game-Changer? XEV 9e & BE 6e Electric SUVs Unveiled | Complete Details Here

Updated: 28 Nov 2024, 01:48 PM IST Livemint

Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra has launched its much-anticipated electric SUVs, the XEV 9e and BE 6e, marking the debut of its new sub-brands, XEV and BE. These innovative electric vehicles aim to redefine the EV landscape in India, offering cutting-edge technology, modern design, and competitive pricing. Watch!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue