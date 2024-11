Mahindra's Game-Changer? XEV 9e & BE 6e Electric SUVs Unveiled | Complete Details Here

Updated: 28 Nov 2024, 01:48 PM IST

Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra has launched its much-anticipated electric SUVs, the XEV 9e and BE 6e, marking the debut of its new sub-brands, XEV and BE. These innovative electric vehicles aim to redefine the EV landscape in India, offering cutting-edge technology, modern design, and competitive pricing. Watch!