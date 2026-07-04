Mahua Moitra Roars At Cockroach Janta Party Protests, Tells Protesters To Not Get Affected By Labels

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra joined the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar, extending support to demonstrators demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak controversy. Addressing protesters, Moitra urged them not to be discouraged by criticism or labels, saying student-led movements have historically driven meaningful change. Watch.