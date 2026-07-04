Subscribe

Mahua Moitra Roars At Cockroach Janta Party Protests, Tells Protesters To Not Get Affected By Labels

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra joined the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar, extending support to demonstrators demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak controversy. Addressing protesters, Moitra urged them not to be discouraged by criticism or labels, saying student-led movements have historically driven meaningful change. Watch.

Livemint
Published4 Jul 2026, 09:35 PM IST
Advertisement
Mahua Moitra Roars At Cockroach Janta Party Protests, Mobilises Protesters
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosMahua Moitra Roars At Cockroach Janta Party Protests, Tells Protesters To Not Get Affected By Labels
Advertisement
Read Next Story