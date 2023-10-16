Mahua Moitra ‘Took Cash & Gifts For Asking Questions', Alleges BJP’s Nishikant Dubey

Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 05:09 PM IST

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has levelled serious charge... moreBJP MP Nishikant Dubey has levelled serious charges of taking cash and gifts for asking questions in the parliament at TMC MP Mahua Moitra. He made the allegations in a letter addressed to the Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla. Mahua Moitra responded to the allegations on X, formerly known as Twitter in a sarcastic tweet in which she said that the CBI can start an inquiry against her after it is done probing the Adani group.