Mahua Moitra ‘Took Cash & Gifts For Asking Questions', Alleges BJP’s Nishikant Dubey

Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 05:09 PM IST

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has levelled serious charges of taking cash and gifts for asking questions in the parliament at TMC MP Mahua Moitra. He made the allegations in a letter addressed to the Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla. Mahua Moitra responded to the allegations on X, formerly known as Twitter in a sarcastic tweet in which she said that the CBI can start an inquiry against her after it is done probing the Adani group.