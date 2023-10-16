Hello User
Business News/ Videos / Mahua Moitra ‘Took Cash & Gifts For Asking Questions', Alleges BJP’s Nishikant Dubey

Mahua Moitra ‘Took Cash & Gifts For Asking Questions', Alleges BJP’s Nishikant Dubey

Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 05:09 PM IST Livemint

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has levelled serious charges of taking cash and gifts for asking questions in the parliament at TMC MP Mahua Moitra. He made the allegations in a letter addressed to the Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla. Mahua Moitra responded to the allegations on X, formerly known as Twitter in a sarcastic tweet in which she said that the CBI can start an inquiry against her after it is done probing the Adani group.

