‘Main Hoon Na’: What Indigo Founder Rahul Bhatia Said After Taking Over As CEO | Elbers Resigns

Just over two months after the airline’s worst operational meltdown—cancelling 2,500+ flights, delaying 1,900 more, and stranding 300,000+ passengers—Pieter Elbers steps down citing “personal reasons.” Co-founder & largest shareholder Rahul Bhatia (InterGlobe Enterprises, ~36% stake) takes charge of operations until a new CEO is appointed. Bhatia’s internal note: “What happened last December should never have taken place… I step in with deep responsibility.” IndiGo vows to restore reliability & strengthen culture.