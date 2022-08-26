India's IT sector is facing heat amid fears of a g... moreIndia's IT sector is facing heat amid fears of a global meltdown. As per Reuters, India's top IT services firms are freezing staff bonuses & halting hiring. IT companies are worried that the tightening budgets of the U.S and European clients bracing for a recession would hit their own profits.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.