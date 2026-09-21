Major TV Networks Suspend White House Pool Coverage Of Trump To Protest CNN Ban

Five of America’s biggest television news networks — ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and Fox News — have suspended their participation in the White House press pool in protest of President Donald Trump’s decision to ban CNN, MSNBC and Politico from White House access. In a joint statement, the networks said no administration should restrict a news organisation because it objects to its reporting. The public has a vital interest in accurate, independent information about its government. The ban has disrupted the rotating press pool system that provides real-time coverage of the president. The targeted outlets plan a First Amendment lawsuit.