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Major TV Networks Suspend White House Pool Coverage Of Trump To Protest CNN Ban

Five of America’s biggest television news networks — ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and Fox News — have suspended their participation in the White House press pool in protest of President Donald Trump’s decision to ban CNN, MSNBC and Politico from White House access. In a joint statement, the networks said no administration should restrict a news organisation because it objects to its reporting. The public has a vital interest in accurate, independent information about its government. The ban has disrupted the rotating press pool system that provides real-time coverage of the president. The targeted outlets plan a First Amendment lawsuit.

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Published21 Sep 2026, 11:48 PM IST
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Major TV Networks Suspend White House Pool Coverage Of Trump To Protest CNN Ban
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