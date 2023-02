Make in India gets wings; HAL all set to supply to the world

Updated: 16 Feb 2023, 04:39 PM IST

Government's push to 'Make in India' is yielding r... moreGovernment's push to 'Make in India' is yielding results.State owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited recently announced that its order book has grown to ₹84,000 crores. Furthermore, HAL has an order pipeline of an additional ₹50,000 crores.