Make In India Lion Roars; Electronics Manufacturing To Grow To $115 BN IN 2024 | Report

Updated: 03 Jan 2024, 09:16 PM IST

As per ICEA or India Cellular and Electronics Asso... moreAs per ICEA or India Cellular and Electronics Association, electronics manufacturing in India which crossed $100Bn just 7 months ago in May 2023 will touch 115 billion dollars, registering a growth of 15%. What is powering this growth? What are the challenges? And what can India do to address them? Watch the full video to find out.