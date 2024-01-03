Make In India Lion Roars; Electronics Manufacturing To Grow To $115 BN IN 2024 | Report

As per ICEA or India Cellular and Electronics Asso... moreAs per ICEA or India Cellular and Electronics Association, electronics manufacturing in India which crossed $100Bn just 7 months ago in May 2023 will touch 115 billion dollars, registering a growth of 15%. What is powering this growth? What are the challenges? And what can India do to address them? Watch the full video to find out.
