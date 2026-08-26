Subscribe

Make In India VS Made With Imports? India’s $214 Billion Trade Deficit Problem Explained

India’s non-petroleum trade deficit has now overtaken and nearly doubled its petroleum deficit. In 2025-26, the total trade deficit stood at $334 billion, of which petroleum accounted for $120 billion while non-petroleum goods contributed $214 billion. Electronics is the single largest driver of the non-oil deficit, at nearly $69 billion — 20% of the overall deficit and 32% of the non-petroleum gap. India assembles phones but still imports critical components: integrated circuits alone accounted for $30 billion in net imports, with semiconductors and electric accumulators adding further pressure.

Livemint
Published26 Aug 2026, 07:43 PM IST
Advertisement
Make In India VS Made With Imports? India’s $214 Billion Trade Deficit Problem
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosMake In India VS Made With Imports? India’s $214 Billion Trade Deficit Problem Explained
Advertisement
Read Next Story