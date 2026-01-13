English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Tue Jan 13 2026 15:58:07
  1. State Bank of India share price
  2. 1,028.45 1.32%
  1. Eternal share price
  2. 294.50 3.24%
  1. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd share price
  2. 349.45 -0.67%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 182.50 -0.38%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,665.00 -0.19%
Business News/ Videos / Malaysia, Indonesia BLOCK Musk’s Grok Over Deepfake Fears As Several Nations Initiate Legal Action

Malaysia, Indonesia BLOCK Musk’s Grok Over Deepfake Fears As Several Nations Initiate Legal Action

Updated: 13 Jan 2026, 11:22 pm IST Livemint

Malaysia & Indonesia FIRST to BAN Elon Musk’s Grok AI! Governments block xAI chatbot over sexualised deepfakes & non-consensual explicit images—often using real faces (including minors) from social media. Authorities slam inadequate safeguards; harm to women, children & communities cited. Grok’s “Imagine” tool fuels abuse. Global scrutiny rises—EU, UK, India, France probing. Historic move against unchecked AI harm!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue