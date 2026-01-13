Hello User
Malaysia, Indonesia BLOCK Musk's Grok Over Deepfake Fears As Several Nations Initiate Legal Action

Malaysia, Indonesia BLOCK Musk’s Grok Over Deepfake Fears As Several Nations Initiate Legal Action

Updated: 13 Jan 2026, 11:22 pm IST Livemint

Malaysia & Indonesia FIRST to BAN Elon Musk’s Grok AI! Governments block xAI chatbot over sexualised deepfakes & non-consensual explicit images—often using real faces (including minors) from social media. Authorities slam inadequate safeguards; harm to women, children & communities cited. Grok’s “Imagine” tool fuels abuse. Global scrutiny rises—EU, UK, India, France probing. Historic move against unchecked AI harm!