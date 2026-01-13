Malaysia, Indonesia BLOCK Musk’s Grok Over Deepfake Fears As Several Nations Initiate Legal Action

Updated: 13 Jan 2026, 11:22 pm IST

Malaysia & Indonesia FIRST to BAN Elon Musk’s Grok AI! Governments block xAI chatbot over sexualised deepfakes & non-consensual explicit images—often using real faces (including minors) from social media. Authorities slam inadequate safeguards; harm to women, children & communities cited. Grok’s “Imagine” tool fuels abuse. Global scrutiny rises—EU, UK, India, France probing. Historic move against unchecked AI harm!