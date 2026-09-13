#Malaysian PM #AnwarIbrahim Sings #KishoreKumar’s #Bollywood Classic At #BRICS Gala

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim added a lighthearted touch to the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi when he sang a classic Bollywood song at a gala dinner. Accompanied by a live pianist, Anwar performed Kishore Kumar’s timeless 1965 hit “Khwaab Ho Tum Ya Koi Haqeeqat” from the film Teen Devian. The song, composed by SD Burman and written by Majrooh Sultanpuri, delighted the audience and turned a formal evening of diplomacy into a warm cultural exchange. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d