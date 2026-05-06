Mamata Banerjee REFUSES To Resign As Chief Minister, Claims TMC Won West Bengal Election | Watch

Mamata Banerjee has refused to step down after the West Bengal Assembly Elections, asserting that the Trinamool Congress did not lose the mandate. Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Banerjee accused the Election Commission of India of irregularities and alleged a conspiracy behind the outcome. She maintained that her resignation “does not arise” and said any further action can follow constitutional norms. Watch.