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Mamata Banerjee REFUSES To Resign As Chief Minister, Claims TMC Won West Bengal Election | Watch

Mamata Banerjee has refused to step down after the West Bengal Assembly Elections, asserting that the Trinamool Congress did not lose the mandate. Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Banerjee accused the Election Commission of India of irregularities and alleged a conspiracy behind the outcome. She maintained that her resignation “does not arise” and said any further action can follow constitutional norms. Watch.

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Published6 May 2026, 12:26 AM IST
Mamata Banerjee REFUSES To Resign As Chief Minister, Claims TMC Won
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HomeVideosMamata Banerjee REFUSES To Resign As Chief Minister, Claims TMC Won West Bengal Election | Watch
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