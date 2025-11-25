English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Mon Nov 24 2025 15:59:01
  1. Eternal share price
  2. 300.95 -0.36%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.30 -1.61%
  1. Tata Motors Passenger Vhcls share price
  2. 358.25 -1.10%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 323.75 -0.87%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 999.05 0.09%
Business News/ Videos / Mamdani Calls Trump Fascist Days After Cordial White House Meeting As Trump's Winter Look Goes Viral

Mamdani Calls Trump Fascist Days After Cordial White House Meeting As Trump's Winter Look Goes Viral

Updated: 25 Nov 2025, 12:56 am IST Livemint

Donald Trump’s latest public appearance has triggered a fresh wave of online attention, as his winter outfit unexpectedly drew comparisons to New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani. The reaction comes just days after Trump and Mamdani held their first cordial meeting at the White House, a notable shift after years of political clashes between the two. Meanwhile, Mamdani has reiterated his earlier criticism of Trump on NBC News' ‘Meet the Press,’ maintaining the same position he held before their meeting. Watch.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue