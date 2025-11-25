Mamdani Calls Trump Fascist Days After Cordial White House Meeting As Trump's Winter Look Goes Viral

Updated: 25 Nov 2025, 12:56 am IST

Donald Trump’s latest public appearance has triggered a fresh wave of online attention, as his winter outfit unexpectedly drew comparisons to New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani. The reaction comes just days after Trump and Mamdani held their first cordial meeting at the White House, a notable shift after years of political clashes between the two. Meanwhile, Mamdani has reiterated his earlier criticism of Trump on NBC News' ‘Meet the Press,’ maintaining the same position he held before their meeting. Watch.