Mamdani Targets Trump's Anti-Immigration Agenda During His July 4 Address | FULL SPEECH

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani used his July 4 address to deliver a strong message on immigration, democracy and the values he believes define the United States. Speaking at City Hall during America's 250th anniversary celebrations, Mamdani criticised politics centred on division and exclusion, remarks widely seen as a response to President Donald Trump's immigration agenda. Watch Zohran Mamdani's full July 4 speech and what he said about immigration, democracy and the future of America.