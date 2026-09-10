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Mamdani vs Bezos: Amazon Pushes Back Against NYC's Delivery Protection Act | Here’s Why

Amazon has pushed back against a proposed New York City law backed by Mayor Zohran Mamdani that would change how delivery workers are employed at certain last-mile facilities. Intro 0518, or the Delivery Protection Act, introduced by Council Member Tiffany Cabán, would restrict operators from using subcontractors for core delivery work and require direct employment of workers. Watch.

Livemint
Published10 Sep 2026, 02:41 AM IST
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Mamdani vs Bezos: Amazon Pushes Back Against NYC's Delivery Protection Act
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