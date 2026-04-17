Man Who Manages Nearly ₹5 Lakh Cr Worth Of Investors' Money Says 'It's Time...' | A Balasubramanian
In this podcast, we speak with A Balasubramanian, the MD & CEO at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC on how to step into the stock market in these volatile conditions. The veteran fund manager reveals how his team used the March opportunity to deploy more funds, and what should be investors' outlook going forward. He also speaks about debt investing, SIFs and the geoeconomic outlook right now. Tune in!
Ann Jacob is a personal finance correspondent with Mint. She writes for Mint Money, where she works to make the complex world of finance feel clear an...Read More
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Ann Jacob
Ann Jacob is a personal finance correspondent with Mint. She writes for Mint Money, where she works to make the complex world of finance feel clear and worth paying attention to through stories that actually make sense to her readers. She holds a BA in English, with a triple major in mass communication, literature and journalism. As an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai, she also holds a postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism. She has earlier worked with NDTV Profit, where she spent a year and a half decoding markets, personal finance, commodity, earnings, and everything in between.
Ann is particularly drawn to stories where life and money collide, right from decoding Gen Z’s changing spending habits and figuring out what really goes into building a good credit score, to exploring the everyday art of budgeting well. Her work leans into features and trend-driven stories that zoom into how one can earn, spend, and save well. In her stories, she aims to strip away the jargon, provide actionable insight from experts and write personal finance stories that are closest to reality.