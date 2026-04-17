Subscribe

Man Who Manages Nearly ₹5 Lakh Cr Worth Of Investors' Money Says 'It's Time...' | A Balasubramanian

In this podcast, we speak with A Balasubramanian, the MD & CEO at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC on how to step into the stock market in these volatile conditions. The veteran fund manager reveals how his team used the March opportunity to deploy more funds, and what should be investors' outlook going forward. He also speaks about debt investing, SIFs and the geoeconomic outlook right now. Tune in!

Ann Jacob, Sana Marwaha
Published17 Apr 2026, 01:42 PM IST
Man Who Manages Nearly ₹5 Lakh Cr Worth Of Investors' Money Says 'It's Time...'
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Ann Jacob

Ann Jacob is a personal finance correspondent with Mint. She writes for Mint Money, where she works to make the complex world of finance feel clear an...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosMan Who Manages Nearly ₹5 Lakh Cr Worth Of Investors' Money Says 'It's Time...' | A Balasubramanian
Read Next Story