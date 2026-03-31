Man Who Manages ₹2 Trillion Worth Of Assets Explains Why He Welcomes This Stock Market Correction

In this podcast, we speak with Harish Krishnan, the CIO - Equity at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC. Amid the volatility due to the war, Krishnan is increasing exposure to three areas:1) Energy-intensive companies, where near-term challenges exist but prices are expected to normalize2) Domestic consumption, which remains a strong long-term story; and3) Financials, which are undervalued despite stable earnings. To fund these, the Aditya Birla Sun Life CIO is reducing exposure to auto. What other changes has he made, and what can you do to invest better amid this volatility? Watch!