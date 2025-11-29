English
Business News/ Videos / Man With 26K Salary, Dependent Wife, 3 Kids, Buys 70K iPhone; Boss' X Post Sparks Fierce Debate

Man With 26K Salary, Dependent Wife, 3 Kids, Buys 70K iPhone; Boss' X Post Sparks Fierce Debate

Updated: 29 Nov 2025, 12:21 am IST Livemint

A social media post by a Delhi entrepreneur has triggered a nationwide discussion on salaries, spending habits and workplace expectations. The online debate has grown rapidly as users questioned both individual financial choices and broader concerns around compensation structures in small businesses. The exchange has also brought renewed attention to how personal decisions intersect with economic pressures faced by many households. Watch.

 
