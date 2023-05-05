Manappuram Finance clarifies ED raids on promoter not linked to company

In a notification to the stock exchanges, Kerala-b... moreIn a notification to the stock exchanges, Kerala-based NBFC Manappuram Finance Ltd explained on May 5 that the action taken by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against its promoter is unrelated to the operations of the listed firm.In spite of the clarification, the stock fell another 13% on Friday. On May 4, the ED announced that it had frozen the assets of V P Nandakumar, the MD and CEO of Manappuram Finance, after conducting raids as part of a money-laundering probe. The ED searches covered a total of six locations in Thrissur, where the company is headquartered.
