Manish Sabharwal explains why we need reforms for fiscal flexibility

Updated: 01 Jan 2021, 08:27 PM IST

Manish Sabharwal, Chairman, and Co-Founder of Teamlease Services spoke to Livemint on the upcoming Budget and how it can address unemployment. Sabharwal said that India needs reforms and policies for fiscal flexibilities. He added that Covid has reminded us of our problems. Watch the full video for more details.