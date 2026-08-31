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#ManishaKoirala Calls For Global Support For #Nepal Amid Deadly Floods

Speaking at the special solidarity event ‘In Solidarity with Nepal’ led by spiritual leader Sadhguru in Kathmandu, actress Manisha Koirala addressed the impact of recent flash floods. She said Nepal is facing the brunt of global warming and called for collective action by neighbouring countries — China, India and Nepal — given their deep interconnections. Koirala urged the international community to continue extending love and support, and emphasised that tourism remains vital for the nation. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d

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Published31 Aug 2026, 03:56 PM IST
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#ManishaKoirala Calls For Global Support For #Nepal Amid Deadly Floods
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