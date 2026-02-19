Subscribe

‘Many Reasons To Strike Iran’: Karoline Leavitt Flags Possible Action As Trump Weighs Deal | Watch

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said there are “many reasons and arguments” for a potential strike against Iran, warning that Tehran would be “wise to make a deal” with President Donald Trump. Her remarks came after the latest round of indirect U.S.-Iran talks led by Trump’s envoys. While noting “a little bit of progress,” Leavitt stressed the two sides remain “very far apart.” Trump has repeatedly threatened military action if diplomacy fails. The briefing also touched on Gaza reconstruction efforts and the upcoming Board of Peace meeting in Washington.

Published19 Feb 2026, 09:25 AM IST
