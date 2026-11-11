#MarcoRubio Warns #Iran Of Further Whammies Of #westasiaconflict

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said economic pressure on Iran is intensifying as remaining oil shipments dry up and sanctions continue to close off evasion routes. Rubio noted that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, working with intelligence agencies, is shutting down attempts to bypass sanctions. He described the economic pain on the Iranian regime as “extraordinary” and said it is self-inflicted by the leadership. While stating that Iran would “love a deal,” Rubio called their current conditions “absurd” and not serious, adding that the US remains open to a real agreement. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d