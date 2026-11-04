Marico’s profits roar back: Can it sustain gains beyond copra windfall?

Marico’s investors have reason to change their mind after the September quarter (Q2FY27) earnings announced post-market hours on Monday. The stock gained about 8% on Tuesday. Recall that the stock had slumped 9% after its Q1 results. The turnaround in sentiment has come on the back of market-share gains and a sharp recovery in profitability, with consolidated Ebitda growing 27% year-on-year, the fastest growth in 50 quarters, as per Marico. With revenue missing estimates and commodity prices remaining a wild card, the question is whether this optimism can last. Watch.