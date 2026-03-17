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Mark Carney Discusses #dhurandhar With Finland's President During Morning Run | WATCH

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks about how his Instagram below up during his visit to India after he mentioned he watched the movie Dhurandhar to Finish President Alexander Stubb during a morning job.

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Published17 Mar 2026, 10:20 PM IST
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Mark Carney Discusses Dhurandhar With Finland's President During Morning Run
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