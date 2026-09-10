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Mark Carney Goes To 'War' Against Trump, Strikes Back With Retaliatory Tariffs And More | Watch

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced retaliatory tariffs on nearly C$28 billion worth of American goods as trade tensions with US President Donald Trump intensify. Trump has also threatened action against Canadian aerospace giant Bombardier, while US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said Washington could consider matching Canada’s tariffs. Watch.

Livemint
Published10 Sep 2026, 02:51 AM IST
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Mark Carney Strikes Back At Trump With Retaliatory Tariffs And More
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