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Mark Carney Says Canada-EU Pact Not To Rival The U.S., But For Resilience

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Thursday backed the idea of Canada becoming the European Union's first associate member, saying closer ties with Europe would help ensure that no country can control Canada's markets or undermine its sovereignty. Speaking to the European Parliament, Carney repeatedly stressed cooperation between Canada and Europe, even as tensions with the United States hung over his address.

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Published17 Sep 2026, 06:39 PM IST
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